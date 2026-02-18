Morris, Coal City orgs participate in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics March 14

Organizations around Grundy County are preparing to take a chilly dip on Saturday, March 14, during the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois.
The Morris Police Department and Coal City Unit 1 school district are joining many teams from around Will County at the Braidwood Recreation Club, 33915 Illinois Route 53, to raise money.
The Morris Police Department has already raised $2,454, with a little under a month to go for their plunge. Coal City Unit 1 has raised $1,300.
According to the Polar Plunge website, supporting Special Olympic Illinois athletes helps provide life-changing programming, including year-round training and competition.
It also helps with leadership, personal development, and health education opportunities.
The Polar Plunge begins at noon Saturday, March 14, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.