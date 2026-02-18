Morris, Coal City orgs participate in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics March 14

Will County Sheriffs deputy Mike Sims heads back to shore after jumping in the cold water at the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics on Saturday, Mar. 9th in Braidwood. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Organizations around Grundy County are preparing to take a chilly dip on Saturday, March 14, during the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois.

The Morris Police Department and Coal City Unit 1 school district are joining many teams from around Will County at the Braidwood Recreation Club, 33915 Illinois Route 53, to raise money.

The Morris Police Department has already raised $2,454, with a little under a month to go for their plunge. Coal City Unit 1 has raised $1,300.

According to the Polar Plunge website, supporting Special Olympic Illinois athletes helps provide life-changing programming, including year-round training and competition.

It also helps with leadership, personal development, and health education opportunities.

The Polar Plunge begins at noon Saturday, March 14, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.