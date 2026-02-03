Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

Morris Police issue tips due to increase in car thefts

Morris City Hall

Morris City Hall (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris Police Department provided some tips Monday morning due to a recent increase in motor vehicle thefts.

The police said while they are investigating these incidents, they’re asking residents for help in protecting vehicles.

- People should always lock their vehicles, even if they’re only stepping away for a moment.

- Remove keys, key fobs and valuables before leaving the car.

- Do not leave vehicles running unattended.

- Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Police also said people should contact them if they see any suspicious activity.

Crime and CourtsGrundy CountyMorrisGrundy County Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News