Morris Police issue tips due to increase in car thefts

The Morris Police Department provided some tips Monday morning due to a recent increase in motor vehicle thefts.

The police said while they are investigating these incidents, they’re asking residents for help in protecting vehicles.

- People should always lock their vehicles, even if they’re only stepping away for a moment.

- Remove keys, key fobs and valuables before leaving the car.

- Do not leave vehicles running unattended.

- Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Police also said people should contact them if they see any suspicious activity.