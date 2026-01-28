Grundy County police arrest Missouri man driving stolen vehicle on I-55

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested Michael G. Bender, 21, of Wildwood, Missouri, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle out of Missouri.

Police said they were notified at around 5:17 a.m. that the stolen vehicle, a red 2024 Toyota Corolla marked stolen out of Farmington, Missouri, had been seen near mile marker 188 on Interstate 55 and deputies attempted a traffic stop.

Bender didn’t stop, and led police on a pursuit, exiting on Illinois Route 113 westbound before getting back on I-55 heading south, then exiting again at Gardnder Road and re-entering I-55 heading south again, police said.

Police said Dwight police set up stop sticks and the vehicle continued south before losing a tire, losing control, and striking a semi before hitting the cable lane dividers in the median.

Bender exited the vehicle, police said, and ran into the field. The deputy and a Dwight officer chased him on foot and took him into custody.

According to police, Bender is wanted out of St. Louis County, Missouri for first degree burglary. He’s also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, and multiple traffic violations, police said.

Police said Bender is being held in the Grundy County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri.