Letter to the Editor: Energy bill strengthens consumer protections, despite Rezin’s claims

Senator Sue Rezin’s comments on the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (SB 25) overlook what the law actually does for Illinois consumers. Far from weakening protections, the CRGA increases them by putting long-term energy planning into the hands of qualified regulators who must act in the public interest. That is a step toward more transparency and accountability, not less.

The law does not “lock in costly policies.” It gives Illinois the flexibility to choose the most efficient and reliable energy sources available—whether nuclear, renewable, or otherwise. Its goal is to meet our energy needs affordably and dependably, not to favor one technology over another.

Modern technologies such as renewables paired with storage have already proven they can outperform aging fossil-fuel systems in both reliability and cost. The CRGA recognizes these advances and directs investment where it will do the most good for ratepayers.

There is no evidence that this law will burden consumers. Its purpose is to stabilize and control energy costs through smarter planning, better technology, and expert oversight. Illinois is finally modernizing its grid with the future—and the consumer—in mind.

Sincerely,

Mike Gallagher

Morris, IL