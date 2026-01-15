Grundy County Board honors Coroner John Callahan, others for years of service

Grundy County had many employees and officials reach milestones at the start of 2026, including Grundy County Coroner John Callahan and board members Ann Gill, Eric Rasmussen and Josh Harris.

Callahan has been the Grundy County coroner for 30 years, and County Board President Drew Muffler called him a pillar of the community.

“As far as coroners are concerned in Illinois, we have one of the best,” Muffler said. “People see John on their worst days, and he has a way of making it better for them. Everyone in this room who lives in this community for any period of time has, unfortunately, had John Callahan break bad news to them.”

He said Callahan is highly educated and always learning, and he’s still taking all the classes he can.

Muffler said Callahan is heavily involved in United Way and with hospice, and he attends every Grundy County Chamber of Commerce event and the Grundy Economic Development Council event.

Muffler also complimented Gill, the board’s longest-serving member at 20 years. She’s the board’s only Democrat.

“Ann is a community person in that she cares deeply about this community, deeply about Coal City, and deeply about what is going on in the 3rd District,” Muffler said.

Gill was a news reporter for the Coal City Courant for years, and she now works for Coal City High School. She’s also heavily involved with the Coal City Theatre Department. She has been the board’s personnel chair.

“She’s seen a lot change around her, and she’s been such a team player,” Muffler said. “She’s rolled with the punches and truly helped Grundy County stay on track, and helped keep the train running smoothly on the track.”

Rasmussen has been on the board for 15 years. Muffler said Rasmussen is probably the nicest person he’s ever met.

“Eric demonstrates his leadership every day, and he uses those positions so one helps the other,” Muffler said. “He’s extremely knowledgeable. He takes everything he does very, very seriously.”

Harris also reached a milestone with five years on the board.

Muffler said Harris is a team player.

“He’s helped out anybody that’s ever asked for help with anything,” Muffler said. “He’s been there for them. He asks good questions. He thinks outside the box.”