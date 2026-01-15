Shaw Local

Grundy Area Vocational Center students place in Pipefitters Local 597 Welding Competition

Coal City senior Wyatt Koehn, who finished third in the Pipefitters Local 597 welding competition in December.

Coal City senior Wyatt Koehn, who finished third in the Pipefitters Local 597 welding competition in December. (Photo provided by the GAVC)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy Area Vocational Center had two students, Minooka Junior Alaina Austin and Coal City senior Wyatt Koehn, place in the 597 Welding Competition.

The Grundy Area Vocational Center could only send two students in the intermediate category and two in the advanced category. Austin finished 10th in the intermediate division, competing against 60 other competitors from colleges, trade, vocational and high schools.

Instructor Tom Nelson said this is a remarkable achievement for a first year welding student.

Senior Wyatt Koehn took third place in the advanced category, the prize for which was admission into Pipefitters Local 597. Koehn will begin his career as a pipefitter this summer.

“I’m proud of them all for representing GAVC and our welding program in a competent and professional way,” Nelson said of the four students who competed. “Congrats to all of them!”

