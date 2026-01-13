City of Morris announces rain barrel program

The City of Morris is launching a rain barrel program that provides a subsidy for residents. (Shaw file photo)

The City of Morris is launching a rain barrel program that provides a subsidy for residents.

According to a news release, this program was made possible by a partnership with the Conservation Foundation and grant funding from LyondellBasell.

Rain barrels come with a linking home kit, and are made from pre-used barrels of high-density plastic. They can be left out in the winter months, and they have heavy-duty screening to keep insects out.

According to a March 2023 Shaw Media article, rain barrels capture rainwater for use in gardens, for houseplants, or to wash cars. Barrels also reduce pollution by capturing water that would otherwise mix with pesticides and automobile fluids that eventually flow to the river.

Pre-orders are being accepted now at https://upcycle-products.com/il-programs/mrs/.

Orders can be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at 1420 N. Ashley Road, Morris. Orders are due on Sunday, April 19, and mail-in orders are due Friday, April 17.

For more information, contact Stan Knudson at 815-585-7441 or email sknudson@morrisil.org. For product questions, call 815-513-5760, or email sales@upcycle-products.com.

Subsidized rain barrels cost $10.