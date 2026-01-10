Coal City Unit 1 board approves $257,700 in audio upgrades to performing arts center

The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center. (Photo provided by Coal City Unit 1)

The Kent A. Bugg Performing Arts Center at Coal City High School is getting an upgrade to it’s audio/visual and control systems after the school board approved a $257,500 project.

Superintendent Chris Spencer said this was something the district identified as needing an upgrade. He got a text from Theatre Department Director Jack Micetich on Monday that the old system wouldn’t turn on.

“We only had one speaker that was working,” Spencer said. “People in the audience may not have known. I don’t know if they did or not, but we only used one speaker because the amp was out.”

The lowest bid came from Interstate Electronics out of Willowbrook.

Spencer said the project had three bids, and the bids came in under budget.