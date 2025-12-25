Ron Burling to retire after long career at USDA Farm Service Agency in Morris

One Morris man has played a special role in Grundy and surrounding counties, where farmers long have counted on the support of Ron Burling, who will retire later this month as county executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. While the agency name has morphed over time, Burling has been fulfilling the mission for decades.

He started in 1986 in Ogle and Fulton counties, before moving in 1990 to Morris and its USDA office. In 1996, he was named county executive director for farm programs in Grundy County and more recently also in Kendall, as well as continuing to manage farm loans for Grundy, Will and Cook counties.

His own roots in farming are deep.

“I grew up on a small family farm in Hancock County in Carthage, Illinois,” he said.

His mother still lives on that farm, where two of Burling’s brothers and two nephews carry on its operation: growing corn and soybeans, along with raising 80 to 100 head of cows. Each fall, Burling has spent some vacation time helping the harvest at the family farm.

Staff members of the Morris office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency a decade ago included Sheri Sisk (from left), Beth Hatteberg, Ron Burling, Teri Boylan and Danielle Rehberg. (Photos provided by Ron Burling)

He joined the USDA agency after graduating with an agricultural science degree from Western Illinois University.

“Some of the biggest changes I think I’ve seen is the value of farm ground,” Burling said. “When I started in 1986, farmland values hit their bottom, coming out of the 1980s farm crisis: $1,200 an acre. [Current value is] from $12,000 to $20,000 for tillable land. That’s a big change.”

Burling’s wife Cathy emphasizes the critical role of farm loans.

“I’m just thinking back to all the loans that Ron has made to young and beginning farmers,” she said. “He’s always wanted to help [them] get into this industry.”

Burling said all the farming operations in the counties he represents are owned by families, whether they are working their own land or leased acreage.

“There is a lot of concern, I know, especially living in this area with urban encroachment,” Burling said. “It’s very difficult for a young farmer to buy land today.”

He said it’s always been a huge investment and expensive to get started without family help.

The tally of farm operators is down probably around 40% over the past 35 years, he said, noting that current farm operators number 1,270 in Grundy County and 760 in Kendall.

In addition to the standard farm loans he oversees, Burling said he administers the diverse array of USDA farm programs, among them disaster loans.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any disaster loans in our area since the early 1990s,” he said. “Farming from 2000 until 2015 was really good. … Now, grain prices are low and inputs (operating costs) are very high.

“Family farms are getting bigger … increasing their acres because there are fewer and fewer farmers coming up,” Burling said. “Some of our larger producers that are my age or older don’t necessarily have someone coming behind them, so those acres will be picked up by some of our younger farmers, which is good.”

In 2017, Danielle Rehberg, from a farm in Lisbon, Illinois, was hired to assist Burling as a farm loan officer. After his departure, she will handle the farm lending role under a new supervisor.

“I’ve only had the pleasure of working with three or four long-term employees,” said Burling of his Morris tenure. “I’ve been blessed with a very great staff since I started in 1990.”

Three women were his longtime program assistants: Deb Halpin, who retired in 2015; Teri Boylan, who retired this year; and Beth Hatteberg, who is his only remaining original program assistant. Joining the team in the last several years are Ashley Shannon and Jules Velarde.

“I’ve had the opportunity of working with a lot of good people in the farm lending business in both Grundy and Will counties,” Burling said. “We participate with banks and ag lending institutions around these counties to help our producers.”

Burling praises the farmers he’s collaborated with.

“I’m here for the producer,” he said. “I’ve always worked with a county committee. … Now, I’m working with six committee members: three from Kendall County and three from Grundy. I’ve had great committees that have supported [me] over the years. The committee system makes sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to do in administering these programs. … They’re my supervisors, voted on by farmers of the county. They’re my boss.”

Burling said after he retires, the couple plan some special trips. Cathy Burling said they also will “spend a lot of time traveling to be near our children and six grandkids.”