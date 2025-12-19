Grundy Bank’s annual coat drive sees a generous response

Christine Mendez (left) with the donation bin at Grundy Bank, 120 Liberty St. in Morris. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank said its annual coat drive was a tremendous success, thanks to the generosity of residents.

The month-long initiative took place from Oct. 24 through Nov. 24 at both the Bank’s Main Branch in Morris and its Wilmington Branch.

This year’s drive collected 255 coats, along with 116 additional winter attire items, including gloves, hats, scarves, and more—a total of 371 items to help individuals and families stay warm this winter.

“We are so grateful for the generosity and support from the community,” Grundy Bank Marketing Director Ava Terry said in a news release. “Every donated item is helping create a warmer and safer winter for those who need it most.”

The bank distributed items to We Care of Grundy County, Our Caring Closet, Kuzma Care Cottage, and The Forgotten Garden Nonprofit.

Grundy Bank extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed and helped spread warmth this season.