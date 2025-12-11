Eat, Drink, Shop & Be Merry shopping program ends Dec. 15

The Eat, Drink, Shop and Be Merry passport that can be used at these Coal City, Diamond and Braidwood businesses. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Passports for the Eat, Drink, Shop & Be Merry Passport Program in Braidwood, Coal City and Diamond are due on Monday.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Coalers Business Alliance began Small Business Saturday last month with these passports, which earn a stamp for every $10 spent.

According to a news release, once the card is filled, it cna be turned in at one of the locations in the passport box for a chance to win $200, $100, or $50 Chamber gift certificate, accepted at almost 600 businesses and organization in Grundy County.

“This annual program helps remind everyone that everything they need for the holidays can be found right here in our community,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

There are 16 businesses participating, and winners will be called Tuesday. They will also be announced live the the Grundy Chamber’s Facebook page. Gift certificates will need to be picked up at the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce Office, 909 Liberty St.

Participating locations:

Countryside Village, 1540 N. Division St., Braidwood

The Cove, 410 N. Broadway, Coal City

Coal City Public Library District, 85 N. Garfield St., Coal City

Mending Hearts Therapy, 695 S. Broadway St., Coal City

Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances, 140 S. Broadway St., Coal City

The Clubhouse, 435 W. Division St., Coal City

Lori Bonarek Realty, 640 S. Division St., Coal City

Geo’s Pizza, 715 S. Broadway St., Coal City

Subway, 80 E. Division St., Coal City

Mary Kay – Jeni Tijelle, Coal City

Major School of Dance (for donations to 2026 Paris Trip), 545 E. 1st St., Coal City

Sweet Treats & Tasty Eats, 301. S. Broadway St., Coal City

Sunshine Garden Center, 2850 E. Division St., Diamond

Drip Drop Aesthetics, 2290 S. Division St., Diamond

West Flooring, 85 N. Daley St., Diamond

Grundy County Chamber (purchase of gift certificates), 909 Liberty St., Morris or grundychamber.com