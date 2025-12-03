Illinois Extension launches ‘Lessons for Living’ life skills series

As people age, they face various challenges affecting their cognitive abilities, social participation, and overall health. Addressing these issues requires a holistic approach that includes healthcare, social support, and financial planning to ensure a dignified and fulfilling life.

University of Illinois Extension offers the Lessons for Living, a free online series of one-hour sessions designed to empower adults of all ages with practical, easy-to-understand guidance for living an inspiring, healthy, and fulfilling life.

“The Lessons for Living series encompasses a diverse array of subjects designed to strengthen essential life skills across all age groups, including areas such as nutrition, financial literacy, personal health, and everyday wellness,” says Cheri Burcham, Extension educator.

Event Details

Participation is free, but registration is required at: go.illinois.edu/2026HCElessons.

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Dee Walls at walls1@illinois.edu or by phone at 217-300-6862. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.