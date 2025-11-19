Grundy Bank names new senior vice president

Grundy Bank has promoted Ashley Speed to senior vice president.

Speed has been with the bank for 17 years, and has been instrumental in advancing the bank’s performance, from day-to-day operations to strategic long-term planning, according to a news release from the bank.

“Ashley has demonstrated dedicated leadership, effective decision-making, and a strong commitment to our team and community,” Kevin Olson, president & CEO of Grundy Bank, said in the release.

“Her promotion to senior vice president is well deserved and reflects the important role she plays in helping the bank grow and succeed,” he said.

Speed’s career at Grundy Bank began in May 2008 as a part-time teller while she attended Eastern Illinois University.

She advanced through several roles, including supervisor of bookkeeping, internal auditor, assistant vice president, and vice president, the bank said.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue growing my career with Grundy Bank and work with such an amazing team,” Speed said in the release announcing her promotion.

“Over the past 17 years, I’ve learned so much from incredible mentors and have seen firsthand how deeply Grundy Bank cares about its people and our community. I’m excited to keep building on what we’ve accomplished and to help shape the bank’s future,” Speed said.

In addition to her professional achievements, Speed has also pursued extensive banking education.

She has completed programs such as the Illinois Bankers Association’s Future Leaders Alliance, the IBA Business Academy, and the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin—further developing her leadership and strategic banking expertise, the release said.

Beyond her responsibilities at Grundy Bank, Speed remains highly active in both professional and community organizations.

She currently serves as vice-shair of the Illinois Bankers Association Future Leaders Alliance Board, is a member of the American Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Committee, serves as Treasurer of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Community Foundation of Grundy County Grants and Programs Committee, the release said.

Grundy Bank has served Grundy County and southern Will County for over 160 years with their financial needs.