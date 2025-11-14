University of Illinois Extension steps up to address growing challenges to food access

Use the Find Food IL Map to locate a nearby pantry or contact a regional food bank for larger donations. A pantry staples list and other resources are available to help guide donation choices. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The University of Illinois Extension is stepping up to meet rising food assistance needs caused by the ongoing government shutdown and SNAP benefit disruptions.

It is sharing publicly available resources to help Illinois families access food and support local donation efforts. These tools also aid legislators, local governments, and organizations working to promote food security during this difficult period.

Available Resources for Illinois Families:

Assistance with finding food

The Find Food IL Map is an effective tool that helps residents and their families locate food assistance by ZIP code, including nearby pantries, meal sites, and other resources. The map is accessible in English, Spanish, and French. Visit go.illinois.edu/FindFoodIL for details.

Support through donations

Food donation options are available for individuals and groups looking to support their local communities and families. Resources include guidance on donating excess household food and information about the Hunters Feeding Illinois deer donation program. Learn more at extension.illinois.edu/food/food-donations.

How to donate food

Use the Find Food IL Map to locate a nearby pantry or contact a regional food bank for larger donations. A pantry staples list and other resources are available to help guide donation choices.

For more information or questions about Illinois Extension’s Family and Consumer Sciences resources, including SNAP-Education, please contact Jennifer McCaffrey at jmccaffr@illinois.edu or Trinity Allison at trinitya@illinois.edu.