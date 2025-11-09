Holiday Meal Giveaway hosted by Mission Bible Church in Morris

Join Mission Bible Church at Saratoga School, 4040 N. Division St. in Morris on November 20th at 4:30 PM for a special Holiday Meal Giveaway. (File photo)

Join Mission Bible Church at Saratoga School, 4040 N. Division St. in Morris on November 20th at 4:30 PM for a special Holiday Meal Giveaway.

Each family will receive a frozen turkey dinner with all the fixings, enough to serve 8 people, and more are available than last year. No registration is required. Meals will be available while supplies last.

Cars can begin lining up at 4:00 pm. Attendees are asked not to arrive early, as it will interfere with the buses returning from their routes.

Anyone with questions can contact info@missionbible.church.