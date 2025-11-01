Grundy Area Vocational Center adds aviation program, partnering with Morris Municipal Airport and D14 Aviation

An open-engine airplane takes off from the Morris Municipal Airport flying over the Grundy County Fair on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC) students will soon have the opportunity to learn how to fly: The GAVC announced Friday a partnership with the City of Morris, Morris Municipal Airport and D14 Aviation that will create a class teaching high school students about aviation.

Students will have access to a curriculum focused on aeronautics, aviation maintenance, flight science, and career pathways within the aerospace industry.

“Our goal has always been to give students a competitive edge in today’s workforce,” said Lance Copes, Director of Grundy Area Vocational Center. “This partnership allows us to expand into a high-demand field and offer students direct exposure to aviation careers, right here in our community.”

The partnership with the Morris Municipal Airport and the City of Morris will allow students to get real-world learning experiences in an actively functioning aviation environment. Students will engage with aviation professionals, observe airport operations, and participate in hands-on training that could lead to certifications and advanced educational opportunities after high school.

“We’re proud to support this initiative that not only invests in the future of our students but also aligns with the continued growth and development of Morris Municipal Airport and the regional economy,” said Morris Mayor Chris Brown.

More information on program enrollment, curriculum details, and informational sessions will be released in the coming months. For more in, visit www.gavc-il.org or visit the Grundy Area Vocational Center Facebook page.