Channahon Arts and Culture Commission hosts “Sips, Sights and Sounds”

The Channahon Arts and Culture Commission is hosting “Sips, Sights and Sounds,” a local art auction as its first fundraiser, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 S. Walnut Lane.

The event brings together the art of local artists and the sounds of local band True Vinyl, along with wines from the Bishops Hill Winery. The Minooka Community High School Madrigals will also perform.

Bidding opened at 5 p.m. Monday and will close during the event at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

Products and experiences from local businesses will also be available during a live auction at the event.

The Channahon Arts and Culture Commission started in July 2024 and was established to promote cultural and artistic programs to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Channahon and in the area surrounding it.

Tickets to the event are available at my.onecause.com/event/organizations/bf53436e-0548-4758-94e1-708e37d15129/events/vevt:9f55424f-326b-494b-8995-1b18f346012f/home/story.