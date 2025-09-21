Road closures announced for Grundy County Corn Festival

A couple checks out the merchandise trailer at the 75th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in downtown Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

The Grundy County Corn Festival begins on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, which means navigating downtown Morris will be a little more difficult than usual.

Starting Wednesday, Liberty Street from Illinois Avenue to the railroad tracks past the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce at 909 Liberty Street will be closed. Washington, Main, Jefferson, Jackson, North and Chapin streets from Wauponsee to Franklin streets will also be closed, along with the 200 block of Wauponsee Street. Illinois Ave. will also close at 5 p.m. nightly during the festival.

The only east-westbound street open Wednesday through Saturday will be Benton Street.

The closures for the parade on Sunday will be Wauponsee Street beginning at High Street heading south to Chapin Street, Liberty Street from High Street to Illinois Avenue, all of Adam Street, Buchanan Street from Wauponsee to Kiersted Streets, Lisbon Street from Chapin to Northern Avenue, Illinois Avenue at Route 47 to Nettle Street, Nettle Street from Jefferson Street to Illinois Ave., Calhoun Street at Main Street South and Fulton Street at Main Street South.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. Sunday and runs on Liberty Street.

For more information on the Grundy County Corn Festival, visit this Morris Herald-News story.