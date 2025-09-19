Grundy County mailing out new voter registration cards

New voter registration cards will soon be mailed to all 37,144 current Grundy County registered voters, as required by law, Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson said.

The new voter registration cards replaces all previously issued cards and will include the voter’s name, address, township, precinct, polling place and units of government for which the voter is entitled to vote.

Olson said voters should check their voter’s card and familiarize themselves with their voter information.

Voters should review and sign their new card and destroy their old card. Should there be any errors, voters should make the necessary corrections and immediately return the card back to the County Clerk’s Office.

The new card may be used to change the voters’ address within Grundy County by filling out the change of address section on the back of the new card. If the voters’ name has changed, they must re-register.

In order to assist the Clerk’s office in keeping registration files up to date, any voter card received for an individual, no longer residing in the household, should also be returned to the Clerk’s office. If the addressee is deceased and the death occurred out of Grundy County, please notify the Clerk’s office in writing.

Illinois Statute requires the verification of voter registrations every two years. This mass mailing serves as one way for County Clerks to confirm whether a voter continues to reside at the address in which they are registered. If you have any questions or have not received your new voter card by October 1st, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-941-3222, #1 or at elections@grundycountyil.gov.