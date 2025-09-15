Shaw Local

Braidwood approves OSLAD grant application for new town center project

A sign outside of the Braidwood city hall on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Braidwood, Ill. (Alex Ortiz)

By Michael Urbanec

The Braidwood City Council approved a measure Tuesday night allowing it to send an application seeking an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant for a new town center project.

Mayor Todd Lyons told the City Council on Tuesday that he recalls going door to door a few years ago seeking advice from the community on what could be better.

“It was more activities,” Lyons said. “It was a better Main Street. They need something added to the Main Street beautification events to bring the community together: a farmers market, splash pad, more recreation for kids [and] teens, parks, trails, playgrounds.”

Steve Gulden, the city’s interim administrator, said the grant would give the city $600,000 from the state, and it would have to match that $600,000 itself.

Lyons told the council that improvements include walking trails, a band shelter, splash pads, and pavilions, and there’s a plan for a second phase that adds pickleball courts.

The measure passed with three votes in favor, one vote opposing the measure from Commissioner Dale Walsh, and an abstention from Commissioner Warren Wietting.

