Braidwood names Eric Allen new Chief of Police

New Braidwood Police Chief Eric Allen, who was sworn in on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Photo provided by Braidwood Police Department)

The City of Braidwood named a new chief of police Tuesday night, introducing Eric Allen to the community.

Allen comes to Braidwood from Shorewood, where he was last a deputy chief. He’d been with Shorewood Police since July 1999. Mayor Todd Lyons said Allen was clear when he took the job that he wanted to stay on and train his replacement in Shorewood.

“I thought that was admirable,” Lyons said. “I said, I want you to apply, and if you’re the guy we choose to lead our department, we will wait for you.”

Lyons said Allen was the unanimous choice by the Braidwood City Council and the Chiefs Association.

“One thing that stood out about Eric Allen and who he is as a person is that he’s a high-morals-and-values character,” Lyons said. “He’s a great leader and a great family man. Those are three things that we’re looking for.”

Allen came highly recommended from colleagues and coworkers from his past, including Shorewood Chief Phil Arnold.

Allen said he’s humbled by the kind words the mayor and the city council had for him.