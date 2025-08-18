Registration open for Morris Hospital Corn Fest 5K, Youth Fun Run

Runners leave the start line at Morris Hospital’s 2024 Corn Fest 5K Run. This year’s race takes place on Sept. 27. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will host its annual Corn Fest 5K on Saturday, Sept. 27, as part of the Grundy County Corn Festival.

The event will take place at Morris Grade School, 2001 Dupont Ave., with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. and a Youth Fun Run for children 10 and younger beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Early-bird registration for the 5K is open through Aug. 23 for $28 per person. The fee increases to $30 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 25 and is $35 on race day. The first 300 registered participants will receive a unisex T-shirt.

The 3.1-mile USA Track & Field-certified course starts on Dupont Avenue in front of Morris Grade School and winds through nearby residential neighborhoods. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers overall and in each age group.

The Youth Fun Run costs $10 per child. Kids ages 6 to 10 will run a half-mile course at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 100-yard dash for children 5 and younger at 8:30 a.m. Registered participants will receive a youth-size T-shirt.

Online registration is available through Sept. 25 at raceroster.com/100810 or via morrishospital.org/events. Race-day registration will be from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at Morris Grade School.

For more information, call the Morris Hospital wellness office at 815-705-7358.