July 30, 2025
Coal City Intermediate and Middle School supply list

By Michael Urbanec
Coal City Middle School.

Coal City Middle School. (Photo provided by Coal City Middle School)

Here are the supplies lists for the 2025-26 school year for both Coal City Intermediate and Middle School.

Book bags and trappers must fit into a 12-inch by 10-inch locker, and no binders more than two inches thick are allowed.

4th Grade

3 spiral notebooks

1 package of 120-count wide-ruled notebook paper

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 pair sharp-tip scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

4 highlighters (2 yellow and 2 pink)

1 pack of washable colored markers

1 Sharpie fine point black permanent marker

2 packs of Expo dry erase markers

1 Expo dry erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

1 24-pack of crayons

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 red pen

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

2 packages of Post-it notes 3” x 3”

1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags

Headphones or earbuds—high quality—to be left at school; must replace if lost/broken

5th Grade

1 spiral notebook

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 bottle of liquid school glue

1 pair of scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 pack of colored markers

3 packs of Expo dry erase markers

1 Expo dry erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 large eraser

1 dozen pencil cap erasers

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 pack of pens (any color)

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

1 package of Post-it notes 3” x 3”

Headphones or earbuds—high quality—to be left at school; must replace if lost/broken

6th Grade

Earbuds/headphones (to stay at school-

Chromebook compatible)

12 mechanical pencils (replenish through the

year)

Pencil pouch

1 Small set of colored pencils

4 Expo Whiteboard Markers (Math)

5 highlighters

4 red pens

Organizer with 5 folders

2-4 pack black Sharpie marker (Science)

1 roll duct tape, color doesn’t matter (Science)

2 glue sticks (Science)

1 pack 3X5 note cards (Science)

25/26 Assignment Notebook or Planner

7th Grade

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Composition book for ELA

12 mechanical pencils with erasers

3 pens of blue or black ink (NO GEL PENS)

Eraser (no White Out or correction fluid)

Trapper Keeper with a folder for each subject

Colored pencils (for use in core classes)

2 Highlighters

Calculator

1 pkg. 3x5 lined index cards

1 Large glue stick

1 bottles Elmer’s Glue

Ear buds/headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

3 or 5 subject notebooks

Restart by Gordon Korman: https://a.co/d/314NwKb

8th Grade

1 Spiral Notebook

8 Folders

Loose-leaf notebook paper

24 pencils (replenish throughout the year)

Cap erasers (replenish throughout the year)

1 Red Pen, 1 Blue Pen, 2 Green Pens

Scientific calculator

2 Expo markers (replenish throughout the year)

Variety pack of highlighters

1 pack of 3x5 index cards

2 Glue stick (replenish throughout the year)

Colored pencils (core classes)

Headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

Ruler

Scissors

Spanish

#2 pencils

Folder

Headphones/earbuds (Chromebook-compatible)

Health

1 folder

pencils

PE

Gym shoes, no Dudes, Crocs, boots or sandals

Band

5 mechanical pencils

Black 1″ 3-ring binder with clear viewing cover

Method book 6th: Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician for your instrument, 7th/8th Grade: Habits of a Successful Middle School Musician for your instrument

Instrument in good playing condition

Instrument supplies: valve oil, reeds, slide grease, drumsticks, etc.

Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes

Korg TM60 Tuner Metronome

Stand for at-home practice.

For more details, visit https://coalcityismsbands.weebly.com/purchasing-supplies1.html.

Choir

Pencils

1″ 3-ring binder with clear view cover

Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes

