Coal City Intermediate and Middle School supply list

Here are the supplies lists for the 2025-26 school year for both Coal City Intermediate and Middle School.

Book bags and trappers must fit into a 12-inch by 10-inch locker, and no binders more than two inches thick are allowed.

4th Grade

3 spiral notebooks

1 package of 120-count wide-ruled notebook paper

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 pair sharp-tip scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

4 highlighters (2 yellow and 2 pink)

1 pack of washable colored markers

1 Sharpie fine point black permanent marker

2 packs of Expo dry erase markers

1 Expo dry erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

1 24-pack of crayons

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 red pen

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

2 packages of Post-it notes 3” x 3”

1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags

Headphones or earbuds—high quality—to be left at school; must replace if lost/broken

5th Grade

1 spiral notebook

6 folders

4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue

1 bottle of liquid school glue

1 pair of scissors

1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 pack of colored markers

3 packs of Expo dry erase markers

1 Expo dry erase eraser

1 pack of colored pencils

2 dozen #2 pencils

1 large eraser

1 dozen pencil cap erasers

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 pack of pens (any color)

1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies

1 package of Post-it notes 3” x 3”

Headphones or earbuds—high quality—to be left at school; must replace if lost/broken

6th Grade

Earbuds/headphones (to stay at school-

Chromebook compatible)

12 mechanical pencils (replenish through the

year)

Pencil pouch

1 Small set of colored pencils

4 Expo Whiteboard Markers (Math)

5 highlighters

4 red pens

Organizer with 5 folders

2-4 pack black Sharpie marker (Science)

1 roll duct tape, color doesn’t matter (Science)

2 glue sticks (Science)

1 pack 3X5 note cards (Science)

25/26 Assignment Notebook or Planner

7th Grade

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Composition book for ELA

12 mechanical pencils with erasers

3 pens of blue or black ink (NO GEL PENS)

Eraser (no White Out or correction fluid)

Trapper Keeper with a folder for each subject

Colored pencils (for use in core classes)

2 Highlighters

Calculator

1 pkg. 3x5 lined index cards

1 Large glue stick

1 bottles Elmer’s Glue

Ear buds/headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

3 or 5 subject notebooks

Restart by Gordon Korman: https://a.co/d/314NwKb

8th Grade

1 Spiral Notebook

8 Folders

Loose-leaf notebook paper

24 pencils (replenish throughout the year)

Cap erasers (replenish throughout the year)

1 Red Pen, 1 Blue Pen, 2 Green Pens

Scientific calculator

2 Expo markers (replenish throughout the year)

Variety pack of highlighters

1 pack of 3x5 index cards

2 Glue stick (replenish throughout the year)

Colored pencils (core classes)

Headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)

Ruler

Scissors

Spanish

#2 pencils

Folder

Headphones/earbuds (Chromebook-compatible)

Health

1 folder

pencils

PE

Gym shoes, no Dudes, Crocs, boots or sandals

Band

5 mechanical pencils

Black 1″ 3-ring binder with clear viewing cover

Method book 6th: Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician for your instrument, 7th/8th Grade: Habits of a Successful Middle School Musician for your instrument

Instrument in good playing condition

Instrument supplies: valve oil, reeds, slide grease, drumsticks, etc.

Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes

Korg TM60 Tuner Metronome

Stand for at-home practice.

For more details, visit https://coalcityismsbands.weebly.com/purchasing-supplies1.html.

Choir

Pencils

1″ 3-ring binder with clear view cover

Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes