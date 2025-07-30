Coal City Intermediate and Middle School supply list

Here are the supplies lists for the 2025-26 school year for both Coal City Intermediate and Middle School.
Book bags and trappers must fit into a 12-inch by 10-inch locker, and no binders more than two inches thick are allowed.
4th Grade
3 spiral notebooks
1 package of 120-count wide-ruled notebook paper
6 folders
4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue
1 pair sharp-tip scissors
1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches
4 highlighters (2 yellow and 2 pink)
1 pack of washable colored markers
1 Sharpie fine point black permanent marker
2 packs of Expo dry erase markers
1 Expo dry erase eraser
1 pack of colored pencils
1 24-pack of crayons
2 dozen #2 pencils
1 manual pencil sharpener
1 red pen
1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies
2 packages of Post-it notes 3” x 3”
1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags
Headphones or earbuds—high quality—to be left at school; must replace if lost/broken
5th Grade
1 spiral notebook
6 folders
4 glue sticks - Elmer’s Washable School Glue
1 bottle of liquid school glue
1 pair of scissors
1 twelve-inch ruler with centimeters and inches
3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)
1 pack of colored markers
3 packs of Expo dry erase markers
1 Expo dry erase eraser
1 pack of colored pencils
2 dozen #2 pencils
1 large eraser
1 dozen pencil cap erasers
1 manual pencil sharpener
1 pack of pens (any color)
1 large pencil pouch/case to hold supplies
1 package of Post-it notes 3” x 3”
Headphones or earbuds—high quality—to be left at school; must replace if lost/broken
6th Grade
Earbuds/headphones (to stay at school-
Chromebook compatible)
12 mechanical pencils (replenish through the
year)
Pencil pouch
1 Small set of colored pencils
4 Expo Whiteboard Markers (Math)
5 highlighters
4 red pens
Organizer with 5 folders
2-4 pack black Sharpie marker (Science)
1 roll duct tape, color doesn’t matter (Science)
2 glue sticks (Science)
1 pack 3X5 note cards (Science)
25/26 Assignment Notebook or Planner
7th Grade
Loose-leaf notebook paper
Composition book for ELA
12 mechanical pencils with erasers
3 pens of blue or black ink (NO GEL PENS)
Eraser (no White Out or correction fluid)
Trapper Keeper with a folder for each subject
Colored pencils (for use in core classes)
2 Highlighters
Calculator
1 pkg. 3x5 lined index cards
1 Large glue stick
1 bottles Elmer’s Glue
Ear buds/headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)
3 or 5 subject notebooks
Restart by Gordon Korman: https://a.co/d/314NwKb
8th Grade
1 Spiral Notebook
8 Folders
Loose-leaf notebook paper
24 pencils (replenish throughout the year)
Cap erasers (replenish throughout the year)
1 Red Pen, 1 Blue Pen, 2 Green Pens
Scientific calculator
2 Expo markers (replenish throughout the year)
Variety pack of highlighters
1 pack of 3x5 index cards
2 Glue stick (replenish throughout the year)
Colored pencils (core classes)
Headphones (to stay at school-Chromebook compatible)
Ruler
Scissors
Spanish
#2 pencils
Folder
Headphones/earbuds (Chromebook-compatible)
Health
1 folder
pencils
PE
Gym shoes, no Dudes, Crocs, boots or sandals
Band
5 mechanical pencils
Black 1″ 3-ring binder with clear viewing cover
Method book 6th: Habits of a Successful Beginner Band Musician for your instrument, 7th/8th Grade: Habits of a Successful Middle School Musician for your instrument
Instrument in good playing condition
Instrument supplies: valve oil, reeds, slide grease, drumsticks, etc.
Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes
Korg TM60 Tuner Metronome
Stand for at-home practice.
For more details, visit https://coalcityismsbands.weebly.com/purchasing-supplies1.html.
Choir
Pencils
1″ 3-ring binder with clear view cover
Black dress pants/skirt/jeans, black dress shoes