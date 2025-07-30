July 30, 2025
Shaw Local
Coal City Elementary School supply list for 2025-26 school year

By Michael Urbanec
A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple. (Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the school supplies list for Coal City Elementary School students for the 2025-26 school year.

Students should also have tennis shoes that will be kept at school. Children who have difficulty tying their shoes should have Velcro shoes. Slip-on shoes and shoes with zippers can be a safety issue.

2nd Grade

1 pair of scissors

8 glue sticks

1 small bottle of glue

2 boxes of 24 crayons

1 set of (8-12) washable “classic colors” markers

2 boxes of 4 Expo dry erase markers (skinny)

1 fine-point Sharpie marker (labeled for art)

1 dry erase eraser

1 16-color Crayola watercolor set (labeled for art)

1 box colored pencils

3 highlighters

3 dozen #2 pencils

2 large erasers

1 inch/centimeter ruler

1 pencil box

3 sturdy pocket folders

1 higher-quality stereo headphone removed from original packaging and labeled in

Ziploc bag (no earbuds or wireless)

1 small personal pencil sharpener (with a closed compartment for shavings)

PE shoes (label with name)

Third Grade

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box colored pencils

1 4-pack highlighters—assorted colors

1 set of 8-12 Classic Colors Markers

1 16 color Crayola watercolor set (labeled for art)

2 fine-point Sharpie markers (1 labeled for art)

2 boxes of 4 Expo dry erase markers thick

1 dry erase eraser

2 large glue sticks

3 dozen #2 pencils

1 large eraser

1 inch/centimeter ruler

2 sturdy plain pocket folders

1 pair pointed scissors

1 pencil pouch-no hard-case pencil boxes

2 spiral notebooks, 70-page (different colors)

1 higher-quality stereo headphone labeled in a Ziploc bag, (no earbuds or wireless)

1 personal mini pencil sharpener (optional)

PE shoes (label with name)

