Coal City Elementary School supply list for 2025-26 school year

Here is the school supplies list for Coal City Elementary School students for the 2025-26 school year.
Students should also have tennis shoes that will be kept at school. Children who have difficulty tying their shoes should have Velcro shoes. Slip-on shoes and shoes with zippers can be a safety issue.
2nd Grade
1 pair of scissors
8 glue sticks
1 small bottle of glue
2 boxes of 24 crayons
1 set of (8-12) washable “classic colors” markers
2 boxes of 4 Expo dry erase markers (skinny)
1 fine-point Sharpie marker (labeled for art)
1 dry erase eraser
1 16-color Crayola watercolor set (labeled for art)
1 box colored pencils
3 highlighters
3 dozen #2 pencils
2 large erasers
1 inch/centimeter ruler
1 pencil box
3 sturdy pocket folders
1 higher-quality stereo headphone removed from original packaging and labeled in
Ziploc bag (no earbuds or wireless)
1 small personal pencil sharpener (with a closed compartment for shavings)
PE shoes (label with name)
Third Grade
1 box of 24 crayons
1 box colored pencils
1 4-pack highlighters—assorted colors
1 set of 8-12 Classic Colors Markers
1 16 color Crayola watercolor set (labeled for art)
2 fine-point Sharpie markers (1 labeled for art)
2 boxes of 4 Expo dry erase markers thick
1 dry erase eraser
2 large glue sticks
3 dozen #2 pencils
1 large eraser
1 inch/centimeter ruler
2 sturdy plain pocket folders
1 pair pointed scissors
1 pencil pouch-no hard-case pencil boxes
2 spiral notebooks, 70-page (different colors)
1 higher-quality stereo headphone labeled in a Ziploc bag, (no earbuds or wireless)
1 personal mini pencil sharpener (optional)
PE shoes (label with name)