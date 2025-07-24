July 26, 2025
Morris Hospital YMCA announces free community wellness programs in August

By Michael Urbanec
The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA have announced their free community programs for August, which are held at 2200 W. Dupont Ave. and don’t require a YMCA membership.

The first event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, and is part of a series called “Healthy Happens Here.” Brenda Walsh, a registered nurse and general educator with Morris Hospital, is presenting “Stroke Education,” where participants will learn about stroke signs and symptoms and the importance of early intervention. According to a Tuesday news release, early intervention is critical to survival and outcomes for someone experiencing a stroke.

To register, call 815-513-8080 or visit morrishospital.org/events and select the “Education Classes at the YMCA” category.

A registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will present “Eating on a Budget” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, where participants can learn how to plan and prepare budget-friendly meals, along with tips for grocery shopping on a budget. To register for this program, call the wellness manager at 815-705-7358 or visit morrishospital.org/events and select the “Nutrition” category.

