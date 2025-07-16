Grundy residents share concerns about county behavioral health services

The Grundy County Board on July 8 heard public comment from several area residents concerned about the status of behavioral health services.

In May, the County Board voted down licensed counselor Bipin Sharma’s application for an in-patient drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Coal City. The day after the board meeting, the Grundy County Board of Health voted to shutter a mental health services unit.

A motion to reconsider Sharma’s application was taken up at the County Board’s June meeting, but the same 10-7 vote cast in May was upheld in June.

Carol Walker, who works in the mental health profession, was among the speakers who addressed the board during public comment.

“If you have the opportunity to reconsider your vote, please, in the name of God and Christian principles and American values, put those in need ahead of yourselves and vote your conscience and not your prejudices,” Walker said. “I implore you to be for the healing community, and not against it.”

Muffler said there has been confusion around the issue since both votes from the separate governing boards were cast within a day of each other. He added 16 local organizations are stepping up to serve the residents displaced from the Board of Health decision.

“We’re working through it, and I can assure everyone in Grundy County that we’re doing everything that we can with this board, the county infrastructure and all of the stakeholders that have to do with behavioral health,” Muffler said.