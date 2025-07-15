Grundy County places moratorium on battery energy storage systems

Solar and wind companies proposing the installation of battery energy storage systems will encounter a roadblock within Grundy County, based on a recently adopted resolution from local officials.

At its regular monthly meeting on July 8, the Grundy County Board adopted a resolution that establishes a moratorium on such storage facilities “until the science becomes more established.”

The resolution came four years after a days-long fire in Morris raged at the Superior Battery Inc. facility. In the days following the June 29, 2021 fire, county officials called for evacuations in Morris, due to smoke irritation and concerns of potential toxic air emission released from the lithium batteries that were stored within the facility.

The incident prompted a lawsuit and the involvement of a number of state agencies, including the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

County Board Chair Drew Muffler said the moratorium in place will have an impact on any of the community solar projects within Grundy County that are looking to set up battery banks as an accompaniment to solar panels.

Muffler and other county officials, including representatives in the state’s attorney’s office, said the resolution was presented to the board for a vote after consultation with a number of experts.

“Right now, we feel like we are in the legal right to be able to deny that and have a moratorium on it,” said Muffler, who said the resolution’s intent is to protect Grundy County “from potential catastrophe.”

The state’s attorney’s office recommended moving forward with the resolution after analyzing current state laws.

“As of right now, we do not have any limiting factor from the state, saying that we cannot put a moratorium on battery storage,” Muffler said.

Further analyses of the issue are planned, Muffler said. A next step will be a regional-focused meeting to “pick the brains of fire chiefs.”

“We feel like this is a good place to start and see where it goes from here,” Muffler said.



