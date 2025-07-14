Community Pulse: United Way looking for anniversary committee volunteers

United Way of Grundy County is turning 80 in 2026.

Founded in 1946, United Way of Grundy County is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization located in Morris.

We help to improve lives through opportunities for giving, advocating, and volunteering. We rally support for local not-for-profit agencies that make a positive impact; building a stronger community for all.

United Way of Grundy County funds vital local programs for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our Grundy County community.

As we approach this major milestone, we are seeking individuals passionate about our United Way’s mission to join our Planning Committee and help us plan our 80th Anniversary, year-long celebrations.

This 80th Anniversary Planning Committee will help us look back on our United Way through the years to highlight memories, events, leading volunteers, accomplishments, and past programs and initiatives that helped make an impact in our community.

In addition, the committee will help us create a variety of events and fundraisers to help celebrate this anniversary milestone all-year long. We think this Committee will be instrumental in not only assist us in capturing our history, but also in looking forward to the path ahead for our United Way.

There are no special criteria to join our Planning Committee. We are looking for community-minded individuals who have a passion for helping to make a difference. Relative experience in event planning, fundraising or marketing would be helpful. Being skillful in brainstorming, have a love for history, or just want to volunteer and have fun helping us plan our Anniversary events.

For more information or to join United Way of Grundy County’s 80th Anniversary Planning Committee, call our office at 815-942-4430 or email us at Info@UWGrundy.org

Karen Nall is the executive director of United Way of Grundy County.