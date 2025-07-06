Community Pulse: Restaurant Recruitment Plans Underway for Downtown Morris

The City of Morris recently launched a restaurant incentive program to bring more dining options to our vibrant Downtown.

We know visitors patronize restaurants that provide a great customer experience, which in turn drives foot traffic and local spending at other businesses. In the 2020 Downtown Master Plan, survey respondents affirmed they would spend more time Downtown if more food options were available. We have seen this play out when visitors arrive early for events to have dinner or stay downtown to eat once a festival is over. Weeknight Downtown traffic is heavily driven by dinner crowds, so hospitality must become a larger part of our economic mix.

The former fire station at 121 W. Main on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

After much discussion and study of best practices in other communities, volunteers on the Business & Community Development Commission helped shape a grant program to attract new and grow the existing inventory of Downtown restaurants. Grants of up to $50,000 are available for property owners wishing to add a commercial kitchen to a Downtown building that does not have one. Grants are funded out of tax increment financing district 1 (TIF 1), an economic development tool established and governed by state legislation. The purpose of TIF dollars is to stimulate economic growth and the restaurant incentive program does just that.

Restaurant grants are approved by City Council on a case-by-case basis. Each requires a match from the property owner, an agreement to generate new sales tax, and a solid business plan. Grants are provided as a reimbursement.

McBride’s Morris, a new and wildly well-received restaurant at 423 Liberty Street is the first to receive the funds. The owners utilized the grant to help cover a portion of the cost of a commercial kitchen hood for their building, where they serve hundreds of customers daily and attracting new interest from visitors around the region. Neighboring businesses are enjoying the benefit of additional foot traffic.

It is an exciting time for Downtown also because the City has two unique properties for sale. The former city hall, recently operated as the Morris YMCA, and the former fire station building on Wauponsee Street, are waiting to become the next cafe, family diner, speakeasy, or restaurant. These spaces are eligible for the restaurant incentive as well as other incentives for permanent improvements available through TIF.

The vacant former fire station is across the street from Keg Grove Brewing Company, which recently celebrated one year of operation in Morris. Keg Grove has quickly become home to many charitable events and a welcome gathering spot for friends. The owners have invested in our community through sponsorships, partnerships, and commemorative beers branded for causes we care about- from fallen fireman James Allen to the 75th annual Corn Festival. Both Keg Grove and McBride’s serve as strong examples of recruiting people with great products. The bar is set high for future prospects- no pun intended.

For questions on the grant program or available buildings, please contact me at jwilkinson@morrisil.org or (815)941-3685.

We are so proud of our city- its residents, businesses, volunteers, leaders, and spirit of community. As we enjoy the remainder of our busy summer event and shopping season, there has never been more reasons to “Meet me in Morris!”