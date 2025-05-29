Minooka 201 planning changes to electronic device policy

The dos and don’ts around electronic device use during the regular school day could become more stringent in Minooka School District 201 in the upcoming 2025-26 school year, based on a recent preliminary discussion.

Minooka 201 presented the school board with a draft policy revision concerning electronic devices. For years, the district has maintained a policy on electronic device use, providing a certain amount of leeway, including teacher permission.

The policy touches on such devices as cell phones, smart watches and other gadgets that have become commonplace communicative devices in today’s society.

At a school board meeting May 19, administrators provided the board with revised language.

It states, in part, “All electronic devices must be kept powered-off or silenced and out-of-site (locker, backpack) during the regular school day unless there are documented exceptions for medical needs, educational needs as outlined in the child’s education plan or considered necessary for an English language learner.”

No formal action on the updated policy was taken at the May 19 meeting since the proposal was listed only as a discussion item on the meeting agenda. The board could take action on the change this summer.

Based on preliminary comments shared as the policy changes were perused, board members were supportive of the proposal.

“I’m very happy to see this,” board member Jennifer Monson said. “They need to get put away; they’re so disruptive.”

Superintendent Rachel Kinder acknowledged there could be an adjustment in implementing the policy — particularly for junior high students, where there has been more permissiveness with cell phone use in the classroom.

Discussing Minooka 201’s messaging of the planned changes ahead, Kinder said, “There will be some phases of communication, with general awareness. As we get into the school year, it will be more specific information, regarding building-specific policies.”

Kinder said the district also does not want to pose challenges to parents who routinely communicate with their children via cell phone during the school day. To that end, there will be more allowances on school grounds outside the parameters of the regular instructional day.

“It will be a process, but one we definitely feel is best for our learning community,” Kinder said. “We want to do this in a structured way that gives our parents peace of mind.”

During deliberations of the proposed change, administrators presented several statistical pieces of data, including a study that asserts the average junior high student with a cell phone receives 194 notifications during the regular school day.

Aux Sable PTO provides gazebo donation

In other business at the May 19 meeting, the board accepted the donation of a new octagon steel gazebo from the Aux Sable PTO, which is valued at $52,110, including materials, installation and labor.

The gazebo will serve as a space for student to read, write and enjoy learning in an open-air environment.

“It’s more than just an addition to our campus, it’s a reflection of our community’s unwavering support for education and innovation,” Aux Sable Principal Terri Underhill said. “It aligns with our district mission to cultivate a safe, engaging and authentic learning environment that promotes student confidence and growth.”

Board President Emily Conquest expressed gratitude for the donation.

“It’s a pretty remarkable fundraiser,” Conquest said. “I can’t wait to see it.”