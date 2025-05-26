Morris Elementary Superintendent Dudek named 2025 Superintendent of Distinction

Morris Elementary Superintendent Dr. Shannon Dudek has been named the 2025 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Three Rivers Region by the Illinois Association of School Administrators, according to a Thursday news release.

Dudek was honored at an awards luncheon on Thursday, May 15 in Springfield, and 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

“I am truly honored to receive the Superintendent of Distinction award,” Dudek said. “This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work being done by our dedicated educators, staff, students, and families. I am grateful to lead in a community that values collaboration, innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence in education.”

The people who nominated Dudek include his increased student achievement through data-informed instruction, the district-wide strategic plan he developed and implemented, the preschool for all program, and more as reasons for his nominations.

“Effective school leadership requires both vision and the ability to execute,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “Dr. Dudek has demonstrated both qualities consistently throughout his career in Morris. His focus on building community partnerships while enhancing educational opportunities has created lasting positive change for students.”

The luncheon was sponsored by Stifel, a company that underwrites school bonds.

“The superintendents honored today exemplify the depth of leadership and personal commitment that

exceptional superintendents bring to their districts to serve students and staff to be the best they can be," said Anne Noble, Managing Director of Stifel. “Stifel’s longtime commitment to IASA culminates in honoring these amazing superintendents and thanking them for all they do for the students of Illinois.”