Village Christian Church celebrates 200th mobile food pantry event

The volunteers outside the mobile food pantry event held in Seneca by the Village Christian Church and the Northern Illinois Food Bank. (Photo provided by the Village Christian Church)

Village Christian Church announced Tuesday that it hosted its 200th mobile food pantry, having served thousands of people in need since its inception.

The event took place on Monday, May 12 at Seneca Grade School’s south campus.

“One of our missions has always been helping people find Life Purpose. Building a relationship with Jesus while serving others,” said Nate Ferguson, Lead Pastor at The Village Christian Church. “Reaching our 200th Mobile Food Pantry is not just about numbers—it’s about the lives changed, the hearts touched, and the community we’ve built together.”

The Village Christian Church has partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and teams of volunteers for these events to provide consistent support through the monthly events, according to the news release.

It had 26 volunteers and helped 100 families, and it estimates it has served over 80,000 people since it started.

According to the news release, each mobile food pantry distributes fresh produce, dairy, meat and shelf-stable items to anyone in need without pre-registration or documentation required.

“This isn’t the finish line,” Ferguson said. “It’s a reminder of why we started and the calling we continue to answer—to love our neighbors and meet their needs in real, tangible ways.”

For more information, visit thevillagechristianchurch.com.