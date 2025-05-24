Grundy County Senior Expo draws a massive crowd

The crowd at Jennifer's Garden, 555 Gore Road, Morris, for the 3rd annual Grundy County Health Department Senior Expo on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department’s third annual Senior Expo nearly drew its largest crowd ever on Wednesday, getting senior citizens from around the county together for bingo and lunch.

Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road in Morris, was filled with both people and booths for those offering resources, like the Grundy County Health Department’s senior programs and programs like Meals on Wheels, along with local businesses and police offering information on things that might affect seniors like scams.

Dr. Tania Schwer, the Administrator of the Grundy County Health Department, gave special thanks to Jennifer’s Garden and the local celebrity guests who appeared for bingo and the raffles.

“They care about the community,” Schwer said. “This isn’t something that affects the revenue line. They’re doing this because they care about our seniors.”

Sam Mateski (left), an intern with the City of Morris, addresses the crowd during bingo at the Senior Expo on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. To his right is Julie Wilkinson, the City of Morris's Business Development Director. (Michael Urbanec)

The Senior Expo also featured programs on topics like avoiding common scams and explanations on how Medicare works, and what senior citizens need to do to get on it.

Julie Wilkinson, Business Development Director for the City of Morris, said the Senior Expo has become a special annual event.

“It started as the seed of an idea, and Tania had a vision,” Wilkinson said. “She has made it really special, and today has proven yet again that the community is receptive.”