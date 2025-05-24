Coal City United Methodist hosts vacation bible school June 16-19

Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road is inviting all kids entering first through fifth grades to join them for “Road Trip” vacation bible school from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 16 through Thursday, June 19.

Adult, middle school and high school volunteers are also needed, according to a news release. Registration is available online at vbspro.events/p/e1b37a.

Kids will take home a sack lunch every day. There are also opportunities to sponsor a child for $30, which provides a t-shirt, Bible stories, games, crafts, lunch and more.

For any questions, call 815-634-8670. Registration deadline is June 1.