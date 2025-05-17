Morris Area Public Library breaks ground on new addition

Members of the Morris Area Public Library Board prepare to break ground on its new addition. (Photo provided by Morris Area Public Library)

The Morris Area Public Library broke ground on its new addition Monday evening, which will add a 106-person capacity meeting room.

According to a Tuesday news release, the new room will be open to all patrons of the library and it has a lot of natural light.

“This new meeting space will provide our community with room to gather, collaborate, and grow,” said Library Director Resa Mai. “We’re proud to be building not just for today, but for the future of Morris.”

The expansion is made possible through an endowment from Richard M. Coulthard, according to the news release. Construction will be completed by Narvick Brothers Construction, and the design is being led by Studio GC Architecture.