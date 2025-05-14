Minooka Community High School selected for Varsity Yearbook’s Best-of publication

Minooka Community High School announced on Friday that its yearbook will be included in Varsity Yearbook’s “Portfolio,” which showcases exceptional yearbooks printed out by the company.

According to a Friday news release, Minooka is among 617 schools featured in this year’s volume, selected among 2,100 examples. It is also one of just 59 yearbooks selected for the Anthology section, which “represents the very best in scholastic journalism, design and storytelling.”

“We’re proud to present Portfolio, a showcase of the most exceptional work in journalism and design,” Executive Vice President of Varsity Yearbook Andrew Checketts said. “This collection represents the best of the best, and we are honored to showcase the talent and creativity of these students.”

For more information, contact Ron Maruszak at rmaruszak@mchs.net.