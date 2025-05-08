Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: Morris Herald-News

Shannon Mahnke- GAVC: My Mother, Shannon, started out her teaching career in our own home when she had decided to homeschool me and my two sisters. she has been a nurse her whole life on top of teaching my siblings. my mother was going through a season of staying at home with family when a friend reached out to her and told her about a teaching position at GAVC. she took the position teaching CNAs, and there is no other teacher I can think of who has touched more life’s, and deserves recognition more than my mother. I thank her for all she has done in my life, and in others. my mother is an impactful woman. Brenden Mahnke

Rebecca Ortega/ Morris Community High School: Thank you Mrs. Ortega for being not only a teacher, but also a mentor! You inspire me in too many ways than one. Your passion for Spanish has allowed me to continue my own passion! Brianne Temme

Matthew Hendricks, Morris Community High School: Thank you so much for what you have done for the MCHS band. With your support and determination, you have created a band discouraged and broken by the effects of COVID ready to take on the next challenge. Your patience and cheerful attitude always lifted my spirits, even on bad days. The pride that you emanate when we have performed or a student excels has shown me time after time how much you care about your students and the band program. I hope that you continue to change other student’s lives as you have mine. Thank you for all that you have done, and I wish you the best as you continue with your career. Julia Knoblich

John Courter: Thank you to John Courter for having to deal with the students in my class and having to go through the pain to be there with us. Madison Yurkovich

Rebecca Ortega Morris Community High School: Mrs.Ortega has always been there for me since my first day of Freshman year. I have had the pleasure of knowing her for 4 years. She is the best teacher in this school and possibly the state. She is a very calm and collected teacher who gets stuff done and treats students with respect. I thank her so much for helping me to become the student I am today. Skylar Sparks

Laura Snode: Thank you for always being there for me when I needed someone to rant to. You were the best teacher, you helped me with my work when I needed it and you helped me understand the things I didn’t understand. Thank You. Adrianna Carreno

Jonathan Lanning Morris Community High School: Dr. Lanning goes above and beyond to help students strive whether he is teaching history or psychology. Aiden Whennen

Ray Burgess: Morris Community High School: Thanks for being a teacher who supports your students! You always lift spirits up and crack funny jokes. Brooklynn Nigro

John Courter Morris Community Highschool: Thank you for being a fun teacher to learn from even though it has been a couple years and I always look forward to seeing you in the hallways with your jokes. Thank you Mr. Courter. Cheyanne Metroz

Scott Hunt Morris Community High School: Thank you for being someone I know I can come to when I need advice or help. Kaylee Maddox

Dylan Hamel Morris Community High School: Mr. Hamel is a teacher of great respect. He was my sophmore year history teacher, and my favorite. He served our country in the Marines for several years and he is a teacher to the students at MCHS. He shows us the responsibilities that we need to gain going forward, and pushes you to be your best. So in all, thank you Mr. Hamel I do not think I could have gone through sophomore year without you. You don’t just have a degree in teaching, you actually have been to some of the places that you teach us, and that is so much more inspiring and cool to hear about. You always had great debates in your classroom, but you let the students decide what they think. I learned a lot in your class that I still know now, and believe that I will always remeber. Thank you Mr. Hamel! Lizzet Hancock-Sparrow

Matthew Eric Hendricks: Dear Mr. Hendricks, it’s hard to describe the impact you’ve had on the band program and all of us within it. You’ve fostered a strong sense of community and belonging, and you’ve inspired in us a love of music that will last a lifetime. You’re more than just a band director; you’re a mentor, a role model, and a friend. You have a unique ability to bring out the best in each of your students, and we are all incredibly fortunate to have you. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and for making band such a meaningful experience! Your Student, Madison Malcik. Madison Malcik

Andrea Gustafson - Morris Community High School: Mrs. Gustafson is one of the most incredible teachers I know. I have immense gratitude for everything she has done for me throughout high school. Her dedication, patience, and enthusiasm have truly made a difference in my experience at Morris High School. I look forward to her class every day. Without realizing it, she motivates me in many aspects of my life. Her warm smile and words make me love to learn, as I can tell she does too. Thank you, Mrs. Gustafson, for the valuable lessons I use in your class, but also that I will cherish forever. Riley Tedford

Kimberly O’Malley: Thank you Mrs. O’Malley for always being so kind to us and for making math fun. You always are there for all of us and we appreciate you!- Sophie Sanders. Sophie Sanders

Stacy Dillard from Morris Community High School: Mrs Dillard is one of the kind hearted loving indivisuals. When I’m having any sort of inconvence I always go talk to her. Even though she might just be a gym teacher shes more than that. She can tell when somthing is on your mind or if you are having a rough day. I know I can always come talk to her and I don’t ever have to worry about people knowing or even other teacher. She gives the best advice you need to either get out of the situation your in or even to do better at something your good at or if you just need a friend to talk to. I have picked to be with Mrs Dillard every year of my 4 years of high school. Teagan Ferguson

Katie Varland - Morris Community High School: Ms. Varland has supported me throughout the entirety of the short time I have been in her classroom. She is a delightful person to be around and I think everyone should have a teacher like her. Amber Frederick

Nick Murphy: Thank you for making class super fun every day! I am learning well, and I am having fun at the same time! Aubrey Lines

Christy Benson-Morris Community High School: I would like to thank Mrs. Benson for being the outstanding teacher that she is. Throughout all of my years in school, she is by far the best science teacher I have had. She is respectful and fully dedicated to her job. She has helped me succeed all year and has helped me be a better person. She is the best! Autumn Street

Becky Ortega: I would like to thank Mrs. Ortega for making her class very enjoyable. She never fails to make people laugh or smile if someone is having a bad day. I can tell that she works hard so that the classes can have a fun time while also learning. She is one of the kindest people I have ever met and she deserves all the love. Autumn Street

Todd Kein: I would like to thank him for being a great teacher. He explains things so well and is the reason that I have gotten better at English. He is a great and understanding teacher. Autumn Street

Logan Edwards Morris Community High School: Thanks for making topics interesting and being on of the classes I look forward to every day. Aiden Swan

Logan Edwards: Mr. Edwards is a very good teacher becases the kids aren’t nice to him and are very rude but he finds a way to put up with them and still actually help me and other people with our work. and for that I think he is the best. Cash Eakstries

Laura Snode: Thanks for being nice. Carter Snyder

Todd Kein: Thank you, for always pushing us to be our best in your class. You teach us something new everyday. you help us learn and know what to say. lastly thank you for helping us grow and forming us to be better for the future. Imonie Whitley

Dawn Paull: Thank you Mrs. Dawn for looking out for me and for always being there. You always put people before yourself. I thank you for what you did for my birthday. And will forever be grateful for you. Jazmin Cabello

Ms. Sajnaj (Alyssa Sajnaj) Morris community highschool: Thank you for always being helpful and accommodating to every students needs! You always listen to us and willing to help! Jaliyah Ellison

Andrea Gustafson: One of the greatest directors and teachers ever. Jordan Haberkorn

Mrs. Snode, Morris community high school: Thank you for all you put with, because its a lot. I think you are one of the best teachers in this school, and will always be my favorite! Katie Conley

Leigh Grabowski: Thank you for making it easier to want to come to school even when I’m having a rough day. Loralie Muffler

Joe Terrel - Grundy County Vocational Center: Thank you for always being there for your students. I love being in your class and always look forward to it every day. You really are an amazing teacher and don’t get enough credit for it. I’m proud to be your TA and student. Madilynn Babcock

Ray Burgess Morris Community High School: Thank you Mr.Burgess for making are days and are lives better with your jokes light humor and amazing teaching I have learned so much and I can only hope and beg my counselor to let me be your student again next school year! Max Jones

Dawn Wren; Morris Grade School: Thank you Mrs. Wren for being such a great teacher! You prepared me and my other classmates who continued honors math classes very well. I still use tactics you taught us and get excited for certain lessons because I have such a good background that it’s easy for me! You are such a kind and awesome teacher and I know all your students appreciate you. Natalie Fithian

Ray Burgess Morris Community High School: Thank you Mr. Burgess for always being a teacher that I could rely on for help and flexibility when needed. You have helped me improve as a student overall this year. You are a wonderful guy and I am incredibly lucky to have you as a teacher in our community. Thank you for all you have done this year. Patrick Elsen

Fred Brandt, Morris Community High School: Hey Mr. Brandt, I chose you because you are the coolest teacher ever never change. Brizza Garcia

Jennifer Bamonte Morris Community Highschool: You are a very good teacher and actually put passion I don’t think I have actually seen yet into teaching. Connor Donaldson

Matt Hendricks Morris Community High School: From putting in those long hours helping students learn their music at band camp, to the countless hours after school helping students become better musicians. You do a lot to better the world of Music. Thank you. Caleb Lohse

Fred Brandt: Thank you for being a good teacher. John Berry

Fred Brandt Morris Community Highschool: Thanks for being a great teacher. Sylas Bankowski

Grace Connors Morris Community High School: You are one of the best teachers I’ve ever had and you make coming to school fun. Your classroom has a good balance of fun and learning. You are great at teaching your students and helping us to learn. You also care and connect with your students which creates a stronger bond in the class. Thank you so much Miss Connors! Shane Boyle

Mrs. Philis: You were an awesome teacher and always will be! Abigail Vignali

John Struck Morris Grade School: Thank you for being a cool teacher and letting me sit at the windo. Aden Durbin

Katie Miller, Morris Grade School: Thank you for everything, since I was young, I took deep interest in science, I remember asking my mom for microscopes, bacteria(For the microscopes), and plants. Ever since I first went in to your class, It was my favorite part of my day. You have always been nice to each and everyone, and you never cared if they were different or not. You stick to you and don’t care what others think; I really respect that feature. Overall, thanks for teaching me and making my everyday better. Aiden Smolkovich

Amy Lindonborn: Your a great teacher. Alaina Close

John Struck from Morris Elementary School: Thank you for being the best literature teacher i have ever had. Alec Morrison

Ms. Mary Murdie, Morris Grade School: Our son loves Ms. Murdie. She is a very talented teacher and she knows how to make the kids feel special. Alexander King

Ray burgess Morris community high school: Thank you for always being there for me when I first started your class no matter what I said or did and you have always checked in with me even when I was at the school and when I’m at REA. Thank you for being a great and respectful teacher. Ariana Melendez

Sara Crawford-Morris Elementary School District #54: Thank you so much for making Kindergarten such a great year!! We are so grateful for you!! Chloe Vaughn

Zach Ridgway: You were the best teacher I ever had. Andrew Jessup

Amy Lindenborn: I am thankful for you because you help all for your students in Many ways, and you also give us many privileges like the St louis and you always can make me laugh. Anglina Ortega

Stefanie Phillis: Thank you for making social studies fun to learn and my overall 7th grade expierience great. I miss having you as a teacher and as a coach. Aniston Caputo

Amy Lindenborn: I am thankful that you are my teacher because you help me in many ways & help me when I truly need it. I am also thankful for you because you didn’t have to chaperone for the St. Louis trip. Aniylah Shaheer

Micheal Muntz and Morris Community High School: Best teacher everrrrrrfr. Aubrey Brooks

Johnathan Struck: Through this year, I have been in a bad emotional state from losing my mother and others. Mr. Struck has been that one teacher that actually cared about someone who has gone through loss and depression; I am so grateful for him. Benjamin Stahl

Mrs. Laura Mueller: It is with great admiration that I nominate Mrs. Mueller for this award. As a first-grade teacher, Mrs. Mueller goes above and beyond to create a nurturing, engaging, and inspiring classroom environment that supports the academic and emotional growth of every child. From the moment the school year began, Mrs. Mueller established a warm and welcoming atmosphere where students felt safe, valued, and eager to learn. She has an incredible ability to connect with each child, recognizing their unique strengths and areas for growth. One of her most outstanding qualities is her commitment to individualized instruction. Mrs. Mueller takes the time to understand each student’s learning style and tailors her approach to meet their needs. She is consistently innovative in finding ways to help students succeed, whether it be through one-on-one support, differentiated learning strategies, or utilizing technology to enhance their understanding. Mrs. Mueller is so thoughtful and often spends her own money to take students out to lunch for a special reward. Her students adore her and she is so deserving of this special award! Cami Olson

Kim OMalley: Thank you for all you do. Your diligence and commitment to your job makes you an amazing teacher. You make sure each student understands the subject in its entirety and you never fail to put a smile in everyone’s face. Brady Babington

Todd Kein: You are awesome and super cool. Brady Kein

John Struck. Morris Grade School: Thank you for being a cool literature teacher. Colin Brooks

Amy Lindenborn, Morris Grade School: She is very fun and supportive and a great teacher. Brynne Thorson

Mrs. Lindenborn: You always help with homework and test if we ask and make sure we understand what we’re doing, Thank You. Bryson Shannon

Dawn Berans: I really happy that you graded my essay earlier because if you didn’t I wouldn’t be able to do the track meets and you saved me from a yelling from my day. Thank you!!!! Caleb Valerio

Mrs. Behrans: Thank you for always being positive and making us all motivated to learn more. Your personality is always bright and cheerful and makes us more motivated to do better at school. You have motivated me to become a better student through your teaching skills. Thank you for teaching us all! Camila Chavez

Amy Lindenborn Morris District 54: Thank you for making your class fun and being funny. Charlotte Massong

Ben Lawrence: Thank you, Mr. Lawrence, for being a great 7th grade science teacher and track coaches. Colby Harrison

Sean Mannly Morris Grade School, Illinios: Thank you for being the coolest teacher in the school always including me in the recess football and basketball. Connor Laughary

Dawn Wren.: Thank you for helping me understand math. You have made me like math more and more. I like the way you teach it because it helps me understand and are you always willing to help me if I’m confused. Daffne Delarosa

Cheryl Scarpino: Thank you for always helping me! When you saw I was struggling. Dakota Rusch

Mrs Prignano and Morris 54: Thank you for everything you do you are so nice each day and you make my day better every time I see you . Nathaniel Ashcraft

Morris Grade School Dawn Prignano: Thank you for everything you do you make a smile on my face everyday thank you so much . Nathaniel Ashcraft

Dawn Wren Morris Grade School: Thank you for always being kind. You’re an amazing and fun teacher that everyone loves. You make me want to come to class everyday. Cora Passerman

John Struck: Thank you for helping me when I need it and not giving us a whole load of homework. Eleis Marroquin

Amy Lindenborn Morris Elementary: Thank you for being a very good teacher. Your class is very enjoyable and you don’t make it too difficult. I like the stuff we learn in your class and social studies is one of my favorite classes and I’m glad you are my teacher for it. Thank you. Elizabeth Trimm

Melissa, Melrose Morris Grade School: Thank you, Mrs. Melrose for being a great teacher in third grade. You have been my favorite teacher since third grade. Even though COVID happened that year I always had a fun time in your class. Elizabeth Windy

Stefanie Phillis: YOU ARE A VERY GOOD TEACHER I LOVED HOW YOU TAUGHT. Ellie Teresi

John Struck: Thank Mrs. Struck for letting me eat, drink and sometimes sleep in your class and not bothering me for it. Your a chill guy. Emilia Wolenczuk

Taylor Lafond - Morris Comminuity High School: As a student, I’ve had her for Textiles and Child development. Mrs. Lafond works so incredibly hard throughout every school day, teaching 3-4 different classes, subbing, and meeting with students before and after school to help with projects or just to help in general. I thank Mrs. Lafond for her and all of the work she puts into the school and the community. It is very much appreciated within Morris Community High School students. Emily Roche

Michael Provancal: I just want to say thank you for always making me laugh and always being there for me as a teacher. You would always help me with homework if I needed help. You would turn anything bad or upsetting into a joke and make the whole room laugh. Everytime you would walk into a room the whole room would light up. You are the funniest teacher ever!!! I hope you win!!!!!! Emma Flores

Brian Pearcy at the GAVC: He’s a really cool guy.🥳 Finnegan Wright

John Struck, Morris Grade School: Thank you Mr. Struck for being yourself. You light up the room with your cheerful personality, and you are genuinely a just a funny person. I also want to thank you for helping me express my writing spirit. I know that not all of the students like writing your elective essays, but I argue that it was the best elective I got this year. Fiona Morrison

John Struck Morris 54: Thank you for making literature fun and easy. Your class is the only class I look forward to. Also thank you for your corny joke that no one laughs at. Gabby Browntwum

John Struck of Morris Grade School: Thank you for hosting the journalism elective. It was probably the most fun I have ever had in an actual class. It has made me see writing from a whole new perspective. Garner Jensen

Stefanie Phillis: Thank you, for encouraging us to read and speak out in class, even if it was scary it still taught me to be more outgoing and participate in class. Geo Arteaga

John Struck Morris Grade School: Thank you for helping me when I was sad when people were being meanie farts and noticing when no one else did. Also for being chill and funny and just being a good teacher. Gilyana Rub

Amy lindenborhn: Best teacher of all time. Gio Archer

Jen Bamonte- Morris Community High School: Thank you for showing me how powerful of an influence a good teacher can be, enough so that I became one myself! Grace Johnson

Dawn Behrens: Ms Behrens is an amazing teacher and helps me with my work whenever me or someone else needs help. Hailey Roche

Amy Lindenborn Morris District 54: Thank you Mrs. Lindenborn for teaching us history. Although many students complain about you being grumpy a lot of the time I can see you still care for our knowledge of history. I really appreciate that you provide all our supplies and help anyone that needs your help. Thanks again! Hao Wu

Dawn Wren, Morris Grade School 54: Thank you so much for believing in me and giving me the chances no one else did, you made 8th grade the best year. - Heidi Cook. Heidi Cook

Dawn Wren Morris 54 Grade School: Thank you for being an amazing math teacher. Irene Dorado

Stephanie Phillis: Thank you for being a great teacher Jackson Klicker

Dawn Wren, Morris Grade School: Danke for being an awesome teacher Jacob Tuider

John Struck MGS: Mr. Struck thanks. Jaycee Oelschlager

Stephanie Phillis Morris Grade School: Thank you for everything. Jayden Paczesny

Jon Lanning Morris Community High school: Thank you for always making my day whether it is waving at me in the halls or simply asking how I am doing. I’ve always noticed the smile on your face that brightens people’s day and how much you truly care for your students. Jazlin Gonzalez

John Struck Morris54: Thank you for making lit so much easier for me.Before your class I was failing the class and getting so many learning labs for that class.You are also nicer than other teachers I have had.I also love the corny jokes you make.Thank you for being a great teacher. Jasmine Wallace

Amy Lindenborn: Thank you for being the best teacher you are so funny and you make school so much more fun for me. I look forward for class. Thank you ! Jesse Byerly

Ben Lawrence Morris Grade School: Tank you for being a awesome science teacher your class was always so fun talking about track the entire study hall and thanks for being a awesome track coach teaching me everything I know about shotput and dicuss and I thank you for all of my success. John Zelko

John Struck of Morris Great School: Thank you for be the face of the Struck bucks you are the best. Joseph Rodriguez

Ben Lawrance Morris Grade School: Thank you for being a great science teacher and study hall letting us have a great fun study hall and for being our track coach. Julian Castaneda

Mrs. Wren: Thank you for being a great math teacher and teaching me things that I hadn’t known. Thank you for being the best teacher ever! Kaylynn Sawyer

Mr. Struck: Thanks. Keith Cromer

Jessica Walrath’s, Saratoga elementary: Jessica is such a loving and amazing teacher. She is compassionate and kind. She makes our work day so smooth and fun. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like we are working. She’s an inspiration to me and many others. ( I am her para). Krista Young

Amy Lindenborn Morris Elementary School District #54: Mrs. Lindenborn you are a very kind and funny teacher! You make very funny jokes that always make me laugh. I loved being in your elective class especially when we had free days! Lesley Carrillo

John Struck, Morris Grade School: Thank you for being an amazing teacher. Lillian Hougas

Dawn, Wren Morris Grade School: Thank you Mrs. Wren for always being nice and understanding. Even though math isn’t my favorite subject you make it easy and fun. Thank you for an amazing year!! Lily Harms

Mr Provancal: You were the best teacher I’ve had in my LIFE you always made learning fun and I never hated going to school when I was in 7th grade, all the fun things we did and the survival game we played at the end of the year was fun to watch and you were just awesome have a good day. Logan Friant

Benjamin Lawrence Morris Grade School: Thank you for being a great coach! Luis Xique

Stephanie Phillis, Morris grade school: your class was my favorite 7th grade and middle school class I’ve ever had. and you made learning pretty fun. Fabian Luna

John Struck: Thank you Mr. Struck for being the chillest, funniest, teacher EVER. In the mornings to always make me laugh or chuckle to myself with your random jokes. You are the best teacher I ever had and will most likely be the best teacher I will have. Luna Severson

John Struck: Thank you for being the chillest, and funniest teacher I ever had and ever will. Thank you for making me laugh in the mornings when I was half awake. Thank you for being my teacher. Luna Severson

Amy Lindenborn: Thank you for being an amazing history teacher. You took us on so many fun trips that I know were expensive and hard to plan. You made so many kids, including me, happy. Thank you for being there for us and making history super fun! Madalyn Hansen

Susan J. Mattingly Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School District: Susan Has followed in the footsteps of her father Alton Mattingly in the field of education and now has dedicated over 34 years to matriculating kindergarten students. She has dedicated her life to and invested in the children of Warrensburg, Illinois. She has assisted youth gifted and disabled with learning and has stood up for many who are not as fortunate as others. She epitomizes what is good in teaching and should be recognized for her efforts and dedication to her craft. She is in the waning years of her career and recognition for her years of service is warranted. Thank you for your consideration. Michael Mattingly

Amy Lindenborn: You are the best you help me with all my missing assignments from three quarters ago thank you. Marion Kimber

Madison Romesburg, Morris Community High School: Thank you for taking the time to make sure that all of your students understand the topics you are teaching and that all students and set up for success! I appreciate your passion for anatomy that is shown through your teaching! Marleyna Price

John Struck MGS: :Fire: Mason Dub-Orf

Amy Lindenborn Morris Grade School: Thank you for being a great and super fun teacher. Max Skrtich

Matt Baker MVK Middle School: Thank you for being awesome! Mason Brookman

Amy Lindenborn, Morris Elementary School: you kinda remind me of my grandma in a GOOD way dw. ANDDD ur like really cool like how you’ve been everywhere; like a celebrity teacher Melody Polak

John Struck, Morris grade school: I thank you for teaching me, and encouraging for me to answer questions in class even though I’m nervous. I just wanted to say thank you . Melody Vicchiollo

Ben Lawrence Morris Grade School (White Oak): Thank you For being an awesome Teacher and Coach! Reegan Rak

Ben Lawrence: Thank you Mr. Lawrence for your expertise whether it came to track or every day adages. I will always cherish our time together in class! Myles Shenberg

Kassidy Swift, Morris Grade School: Thank you Mrs. Swift for being such a great teacher and helping me learn new things! Caroline Brooks

Ericka Wright at Saratoga: Thank you for being there for me. Nolan Tucker

John Struck: Thanks for being a chill guy. you are a cool teacher everyday and you enjoyed your daily Case’s coffee and drinks. They probably have your face in the store because you’re their number 1 customer. Olivia Ramos

Jonathan Lanning, Morris Community High School: You are an inspiration to all. Palin Goebel

Ben Lawrence: Thank you Mr. Lawrence for helping me understand science and always being open to a conversation. I will always remember the excitement I had going to your class. Parker Wills

Mr Provancal: Thank you for being my teacher you were my favorite I wish I could come back. You were always there if I needed help. You are the best. Love Payton. Payton Brandt

Austin Allbert: Dear Mr. Allbert, I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all of your hard work and dedication. Your passion for teaching and your support has made a huge difference in my learning experience. I truly appreciate the time you take to help us understand the material and the encouragement you give us everyday! Zoe Redmond-Stanley

Kim O’Malley (Morris Community High School): Mrs. O’Malley is one of the best teachers I have ever had. She is extremely thoughtful and selfless with her students and it is inspiring. She is considerate and is always patient with her students. One major difference from her to other teachers is that she cares. She notices when students aren’t their normal selves and cares to learn how she can help their day and make it better. Rowan Wampler

John Struck, District 54: Thank you Mr. Struck. Ryan Flahavin

Dawn Wren. Morris Grade School district 54: Thank you Mrs. Wren for being such a great teacher and math team was so fun even though chess did take up a lot of it. Rylan Zumwalt

Michael Provancal: Thank you for being the best teacher I ever had in the world. You were my favorite teacher ever. Hope your doing well at teaching good luck! Saige Erickson-Labrec

Rebecca Ortega Morris Community High School: Thank you for being a great teacher. You really connect with all of your students and make Spanish fun! Leah Martin

Ben Lawrence: He was always nice and respectful and did a lot of extra stuff like scolatisitic bowl, track, and field. Sebastian Braun

Stephanie Lines: Mrs. Lines was the best teacher ever. Thanks for always being a kind person!! Adalyn Blumberg

Sean Manley Morris Grade School: Fourth grade one of my favorite grades to be in just after the pandemic. You made my class so much fun and you are just a really great teacher. I wish that many people got you as their teacher. Cyncere Rucker

Michael Provancal: Thank you for giving me the best 7th grade year of my life.You and the rest of the teachers in your classroom will forever be my favorite teachers.I will always remember you for making school and learning fun. Sophia Cardona

Amy Lindenborn, Morris Grade School: Mrs. Lindenborn is a very sweet and good teacher, and I feel like she deserves to win this. I apperciate her so much. Sophia Olson

Amy Lindenborn: Thank you for being such a great teacher! You are so funny in study hall when we talk about the most out of pocket things! Sophia Tuider

Julie Miller, Science, Morris Grade School: Thank you for being like an auntie to me and for helping me through all of my troubles. Also, thank you for helping me find more Laufey fans. Annabelle O’Connor

Stefanie Phillis: Thank you for your amazing teaching and guiding me toward the constitution test. Couldn’t of pasted it without your amazing teaching. Tameron Gooch

Steven Custer: Mr.Custer is my current history teacher for the 2024-2025 school year. Even though History is not my favorite subject he has made me more interested in the topics. He is always passionate about what we are talking about making it more enjoyable to learn. He is a teacher I can come to for any type of help history related or not. I think he is a great representation of what a great, hard working, passionate teacher is. Thyra Condon

Nicholas Murphy MCHS: He’s funny and super nice. Trevor Mitoraj

Stefanie Phillis: Thank You for never assigning homework. Tristan Backhus

Amy Lindenborn: Thanks for being a good teacher. Tysen Young

Amyl indenborn Morris grade School: Thank you Mrs. Lindenborn Valentina Cardona

Stefanie Phillis: Thank you for making my 7th grade experience better. I loved you being my social studies teacher because you made it fun for everyone. Also, I liked how you were my first basketball coach because you made me improve majorly. Vidiana Canjura

Amy Lindenborn, Morris Grade School: Thank you for actually engaging students while learning and making class fun. Violet Miller

John Struck: Thank you for being a cool Teacher and being cool with things. Will Bricker

Dawn Wren: Thank you for giving us a fun pi day and many cookies. William Edler

Nicholas Murphy, Morris Community High school (MCHS): I can’t wait to run at summer running. When I talked to you at 8th grade night you were super funny and nice. Zander Peterson