Meals on Wheels hosts open house at Saratoga Towers Thursday, May 8

Meals on Wheels is inviting the community to an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 8 at Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Dr., Morris, where they can meet neighbors, enjoy a lunch, and learn about the work Meals on Wheels does.

The lunch will be a sampling of what Meals on Wheels serves to its clients, and those attending can meet the Meals on Wheels team and learn about the mission to support seniors and those in need, according to a Monday news release.

Those interested in the pgoram should call 815-941-1590.

“Together, we are not just delivering meals, but also creating connections and fostering community spirit,” reads a Monday news release.

Anyone age 60 or older is eligible to participate in the Meals on Wheels program, and volunteers can be of any age.