Village Christian Church hosts 8th dance for special needs community

A Dance the Night Away attendee dances during the event on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Village Christian Church)

The Village Christian Church and Reclaimed in Minooka hosted its eighth annual Dance the Night Away prom for people with special needs on Friday, April 4, treating guests to limo rides, a red carpet walk, games, dancing and more.

Attendees got their hair and makeup done, shoes shined and were treated to a night of singing and dinner along with their volunteer buddies, according to a Wednesday news release.

According to the news release, a volunteer said it was an incredible event that touched their heart, and it was great to see the community come together for a celebration.

“A big thank you to all the volunteers that helped make the night a great success,” said Reclaimed Director Pat Erzinger. “We look forward to seeing what God has planned for next year.”