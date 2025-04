Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a Drive-Up Pork Chop Dinner from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26 at 6805 E. McArdle Rd.

Dinner includes a pork chop, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and a dinner role. Meals are packed in carry-out containers.

It costs $15 per meal, and all proceeds go to the Coal City United Methodist Church building fund. Only 125 meals are available, and they’re sold first come, first serve.