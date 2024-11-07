Minooka Community High School hosts 28th annual Madrigal Dinner

The Minooka Community High School Madrigal Dinner will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School is hosting its 28th annual Madrigal Dinner, a festive dinner put on by the Minooka High Choir and Choir Boosters for the holiday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Minooka Community High School Central Campus, 301 S. Wabena Avenue.

It will be hosted by the King and Queen, Antonio Encinas and Emma Schiffbauer, the varsity Madrigal Singers under the direction of Randy Benware, the junior varsity Madrigal Singers under the direction of Kimberly Ann Minarich, Court Players under the tutelage of Anthony Babich, and the Madrigal Brass under the conduction of Kade Frieders.

The performances come along with a meal of wassail, roast beef and chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, salad, rolls and desert. There are also kid’s meal, vegetarian and gluten free options.

Doors open one hour before the festivities begin, and guests are advised to arrive with some time to get seated before the royal procession begins.

Reservations are available at https://bit.ly/3so0B5K and due by Tuesday, Dec. 10. Anyone with questions can contact Nicole Collins at 815-768-5586 or luvbug8181@gmail.com no later than Monday, Dec. 9.

Adults, senior citizens and students age 14-21 cost $25. Children 13 and under cost $15. Guests are asked to bring their reservation slip with them as their ticket.