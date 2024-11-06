The Morris 3 French Hens Holiday Market happening this weekend

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the 3 French Hens Holiday Market unfolding Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, in Morris. Music, food and cocktails will spice the show featuring vintage and handcrafted goods from 130 exhibitors. (Photo provided by Traci Tessone )

The 3 French Hens monthly outdoor markets in Morris have ended for the season, but a special treat is in store with the return of its two-day holiday market from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Jennifer’s Garden banquet center at 555 W. Gore Road in Morris.

The center’s foyer, hallways and rooms will be filled with the artisan creations of 130 vendors, whose wares also spill onto the back patio and front driveway, said Traci Tessone, owner of Whimsy, a store featuring home decor and clothing at locations in Morris and Frankfort.

When she opened Whimsy 15 years ago, she immediately launched the monthly, warm-weather markets.

“I felt we needed to bring out-of-town customers into Morris because it’s so cute and we have such great shops,” Tessone said.

The 3 French Hens Holiday Market offers handcrafted and vintage wares, entertainment, cocktails, food trucks and surprises.

“The holiday market is just so special,” Tessone said. “Each day, we will have the carolers in their beautiful, festive costumes. We’ll have Santa and Mrs. Claus, and they’re bringing this gorgeous sled that would be great for photos. We will have a bar inside that has festive cocktails.”

Touring pianist and inspirational speaker Tony DeBlois will play holiday music both days. The Coal City High School Madrigals will perform Friday evening.

An array of food and beverage trucks will be outdoors, with Alpine Coffee Bar’s coffee drinks, and hot chocolate beverages by Mother Wilma’s, with marshmallows made from scratch. Food trucks include MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza; Clear View Pork Farm serving pork sandwiches; and a new vendor selling fresh pierogis to enjoy onsite or ready to prepare at home. Among additional treat purveyors will be Cobbler Cones and A Taste of Martha’s Kitchen, featuring Amish cookies and breads.

“I’m really happy with all the vendors that we have this year, just such a great variety,” Tessone said of the many decorating items and gift options that await shoppers. “Kathy Pribble will bring her handmade snowmen. Everyone loves those; they’re so perfect for the season. On the back patio will be a crowd favorite: Garden’s Gate of Ottawa, selling fresh tree-toppers, fresh greens and other seasonal decor.”

Among the vendors will be The Soundwave Booth, known for one-of-a-kind sound wave art; Primitives & Porringers, promising cute and unique handmade primitives and antiques; Rogue Ember Studio, providing engraved charcuterie boards, whiskey smokers, bottle openers and other items; Kendall Metal Works LLC, metal artwork; Cosmic String Fiber Art, macrame decor from plant hangers to accessories; Creatively Intentional Candle Co., handmade, hand-poured soy candles, wax melts and room sprays in seasonal scents;

About 130 exhibitors will be part of the 3 French Hens Holiday Market unfolding Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, in Morris. (Photo provided by Traci Tessone)

Cross Cut Wood Designs, one-of-a-kind custom wood signs for gifting; Stargirl Designs, unique resin home decor and jewelry using real flowers from the exhibitor’s own garden; Two Birds & A Doe, candles topped with decorative designs of succulents, room sprays and wax melts; Table Saw Creations, handmade wood and epoxy charcuterie boards, cutting boards, wine caddies and additional goods;

Ideas for festive, one-of-a-kind table settings will abound at the 3 French Hens Holiday Market unfolding Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, in Morris. (Photo provided by Traci Tessone)

Blue Imber Custom Gifts & Decor, handmade creations inspired by national park maps, hand-painted travel maps, earrings and ornaments; Clay By Cait, handmade polymer clay jewelry; 2 Girls and a Door, Christmas trees made from repurposed vintage doors; and It’s Just Puppy Love, homemade dog and cat treat gifts for furry pals with baked cookies, training treats, dried meats and chews.

For people who would like to avoid crowds and shop early from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, a limited number of special tickets will be available. Regular admission costs $10 on Friday, and $5 on Saturday, with tickets sold at the door. Entry is free for children age 12 and younger. Visit the3frenchhensmarket.com, facebook.com/3frenchhensfrenchcountrymarket.