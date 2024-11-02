Photos: GAVC hosts over 1,000 students for 8th Grade Career Fair

A student uses an impact nailer at one of the trade skills tents at the Grundy Area Vocational Center 8th grade Career Fair at Morris High School on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 in Morris (Gary Middendorf)

8th grade students from all around Grundy County flooded into the Morris Community High School field house and parking lot Wednesday for the annual 8th Grade Career Fair, hosted by both the Grundy Area Vocational Center and the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

The event provided junior high students the chance to check out careers long before they have to decide, giving them something to think about before heading into high school.

The career fair had booths for programs like nursing, agriculture, trades, law enforcement, automotive technology and fire science, along with booths for local businesses to show off their industries.

There were 54 booths for students to look at.