First Presbyterian Church in Morris hosts Trunk-or-Treat Thursday

The First Presbyterian Church is hosting at Trunk-or-Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 200 E. Jackson St., Morris, to go along with the city’s Downtown Trick-or-Treating.

It will be held in the east parking lot at the corner of Division and Jackson Streets, and people will have their vehicles and trunks decorated with Halloween and Autumn themes, handing out candy to children. Parents and grandparents are welcome to bring their children to the parking lot for some fun and treats.

The church will also be open during the event for people to use the restrooms, and it will be serving free hot cocoa. This event is free and open to the public.