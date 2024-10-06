Sign-ups for We Care of Grundy County’s Red Kettle Campaign now open

A volunteer rings the bell for the Salvation Army outside Hobby Lobby on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

We Care of Grundy County is looking for bell ringers to participate in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign after last year’s campaign raised over $32,000.

Bell ringing begins the day after Thanksgiving and runs until Monday, Dec. 23. Ringers will be stationed at Jewel and Walmart in Morris.

All funds raised will help We Care of Grundy County provide rent, mortgage and utility assistance to low-income families in Grundy County.

Those interested in signing up can call Eric Fisher at We Care of Grundy County at 815-942-6389 ext. 4, or sign up online at https://www.volunteergrundy.com/.