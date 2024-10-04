Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic celebrate Channahon Minooka Chamber membership with open house

Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic Owner Dr. Mark Piechocinski cuts the ribbon for a Channahon Minooka Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebrating the clinic’s new membership with the Chamber. (Photo provided by Channahon Minooka Chamber of Commerce)

Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic recently celebrated its Channahon Minooka Chamber membership with an open house and ribbon cutting celebration.

“We are a small animal veterinary clinic specializing in the care of canines and felines. We are proud members of our community. Our staff loves what they do and have an endless passion for the pets in the community,” said Dr. Mark Piechocinski, owner of the clinic, in a news release.

The clinic has been open for more than 20 years and specializes in vaccines, exams, spay and neutering, heartworm prevention, flea and tick prevention, dental exams and oral surgery. Piechocinski and Hospital Manager Kristin Steen have a team of 16 staff all together.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber held a ribbon cutting for their new Chamber member Aug. 27 with Mayor Missey Schumacher, village officials, Chamber staff and members.

The clinic is always accepting new clients and Mallard Point Veterinary holds community vaccine clinics every three months.

“Pets are members of the family and Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic makes you and your pet feel completely welcome and heard. We are thrilled to have them as members of our Chamber,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic call 815-467-4855 or visit mallardpointveterinaryclinic.com.

For more information on the Channahon Minooka Chamber, a part of the Grundy County Chamber, visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.