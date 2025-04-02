Halcomb, Peterson, Holman and Condon elected to Saratoga Elementary board

Attorney Kevin Gordon (right) explains the process the school board would go through if it decided to contract out Saratoga Elementary School's bus system during a meeting in Aug. 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Saratoga Elementary School Board will have new members after the election, with the unofficial results showing Steven Halcomb, Eric Peterson, Justin Holman and Karen Condon as the leading vote getters.

Peterson received the most votes with 565, followed by Halcomb with 541, Holman with 527, and Condon with 456. Laney Callahan received 435 votes and Tiffany Frey received 421.

The four candidates will replace current Board President and Vice President Anne McDonnell and Ginger Jones, as well as Bridget Burke and Amy Ledvina, who all opted not to run again.