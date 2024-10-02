Morris Mayor Brown elected to Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors

Morris Mayor Chris Brown was elected to the Illinois Municipal League’s Board of Directors at its annual business meeting Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.

Brown was selected as one of 36 vice presidents, who each serve a one year term.

“Strength lies in unity, and Illinois mayors exemplify this principle as we collaborate to build stronger communities and drive positive transformation for the entire state,” Brown said. “I look forward to working with mayors from across the state to advocate for local government at the state and federal levels to bring about a brighter future for Illinois.”

Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen was elected President and Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin was elected First Vice President. Washington Mayor Gary Manier was elected Second Vice President.

The Illinois Municipal League is a statewide association representing municipalities, which works for the benefit of the cities, villages and towns in Illinois by providing a formal voice on matters of interest.