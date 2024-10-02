Morris Hospital YMCA’s new location to open December 16

The new Morris Hospital YMCA at 2200 W. Dupont Avenue will officially open its doors Monday, Dec. 16 after 19 months of construction and many years of planning.

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA announced Tuesday that the 60,000-square-foot facility will open in December, featuring an eight-lane lap pool, a health and wellness center, a gymnasium, indoor walking track, group exercise studios, a cycling room, a healthy eating kitchen, youth play spaces and meeting rooms. The property is surrounded planned residential developments, Morris Grade School and West Side Park to the east.

“We are very excited to welcome the community to the new Morris Hospital YMCA,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and Chief Executive Officer Katy Leclair. “We look forward to working with our partners at Morris Hospital to create a welcoming community center where residents of all ages can participate in high-quality and impactful programs. December 16 will be a monumental day as we officially open our doors on Dupont Avenue and see the dreams of our generous donors and community partners, loyal YMCA members, and hardworking volunteers and employees realized.”

YMCA officials like Leclair, Chief Operating Officer Missy Durkin and Executive Director Jamie Heitman led a group of officials including U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap through the construction site in August, showing off spaces designed to promote STEM programs and keep children engaged in their education. The new building will also have walking trails connected to West Side Park, creating a larger path that walkers and joggers can follow.

LaHood helped the YMCA receive $3.5 million from the federal government to help the project, and Durkin said more than 98% of the funding for the project came from 75 people. The new YMCA will open fully funded and debt-free.

The YMCA is also holding an early bird membership sale, which will give new members early access to the facility starting Sunday, Dec. 1.

The YMCA will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. For more information visit https://www.jolietymca.org/ or call (815) 513-8080.