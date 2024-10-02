Grundy Bank holds annual coat drive as cold weather approaches

Christine Mendez (left) and Assistant Branch Manager Jennifer Yurkovich with the donation bin at Grundy Bank, 120 Liberty St. in Morris. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank is holding its annual coat drive during its regular open hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Nov. 15.

The bank is also open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. During these times, Grundy Bank is accepting donations of gently used or new coats for men, women and children of all sizes. The items can be dropped off at 201 Liberty St., Morris or at 120 S. Main St., Wilmington.

“When a community unites for a common cause, it demonstrates the incredible power of collective spirit and shared purpose,” said Kevin Olson President & CEO with Grundy Bank. “Together, we can achieve extraordinary things and make a lasting impact that benefits everyone.”

All winter items donated will go to We Care of Grundy County in Morris, Our Caring Closet in Wilmington, and the Forgotten Garden in Braceville. We care of Grundy County assists the community with services like rental and mortgage assistance, holiday support and a food pantry. Our Caring Closet offers household goods and clothing, and the Forgotten Garden aims to provide essential necessities to support those in need.

“Every year, we are incredibly proud to witness our local and surrounding communities come together through generous winter donations,” said Christine Mendez Marketing & Sales Director with Grundy Bank. “The winter months can be stressful for some families, and if our efforts help to lessen their burden even a little, we have made a difference.”

For more information on Grundy Bank’s winter drive, contact Mendez, at cmendez@grundy.bank or call (815) 513-2241.